The first Indian psychological thriller Bees Saal Baad was a massive hit among audiences. Since then, the genre has been widely explored by Indian filmmakers and audiences have been loving it. From gripping plotlines, solid acting, and mind-bending sequences, all elements combined in a psychological thriller leave the audiences amazed. For a stirring experience, we have come up with a list of the best Indian psychological thriller movies on OTT. Grab some drinks and munchies, and get hooked on these films.

Here is a list of the best Indian psychological thriller movies on OTT you must watch.

Ratsasan

Arun dreams of becoming a filmmaker but decides to give up on his ambition, after his father’s death. Now, he is set to catch a psychotic killer who targets young girls, in order to protect his niece. The film is based on true events. This Tamil psychological thriller is directed by Ram Kumar. The main cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, Saravanan Naan, and others.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Karthik Calling Karthik

Karthik is an introverted man, who has faced many hindrances, throughout his life. One day, he receives a mysterious call from a person, who promises to change his life. This Hindi psychological thriller film is directed by Vijay Lalwani. The main cast includes Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, and others in notable roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Game Over

Swapna is a game designer who lives alone with her housemaid. She suffers from the fear of darkness, and PTSD. Things take an awful turn when a serial killer intrudes on her house and makes her play cruel games for survival. This Tamil and Telugu language film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Sanchana Natarajan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and others in prominent roles. The film has also been made in Hindi.

OTT Platform: Netflix