The first Indian psychological thriller Bees Saal Baad was a massive hit among audiences. Since then, the genre has been widely explored by Indian filmmakers and audiences have been loving it. From gripping plotlines, solid acting, and mind-bending sequences, all elements combined in a psychological thriller leave the audiences amazed. For a stirring experience, we have come up with a list of the best Indian psychological thriller movies on OTT. Grab some drinks and munchies, and get hooked on these films.
Here is a list of the best Indian psychological thriller movies on OTT you must watch.
Ratsasan
Arun dreams of becoming a filmmaker but decides to give up on his ambition, after his father’s death. Now, he is set to catch a psychotic killer who targets young girls, in order to protect his niece. The film is based on true events. This Tamil psychological thriller is directed by Ram Kumar. The main cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, Saravanan Naan, and others.
OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar
Karthik Calling Karthik
Karthik is an introverted man, who has faced many hindrances, throughout his life. One day, he receives a mysterious call from a person, who promises to change his life. This Hindi psychological thriller film is directed by Vijay Lalwani. The main cast includes Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone, Shefali Shah, Ram Kapoor, and others in notable roles.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Game Over
Swapna is a game designer who lives alone with her housemaid. She suffers from the fear of darkness, and PTSD. Things take an awful turn when a serial killer intrudes on her house and makes her play cruel games for survival. This Tamil and Telugu language film is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Sanchana Natarajan, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and others in prominent roles. The film has also been made in Hindi.
OTT Platform: Netflix
Phobia
Mehak develops agoraphobia, the fear of open spaces after she is assaulted by a taxi driver. This condition makes it extremely difficult for her to leave home. To face her fears, Mehak moves into a new apartment of her own. Soon, she notices strange things happening around her house. This Hindi psychological thriller film is directed by Pawan Kripalani. The film features Radhika Apte, Ankur Vikal, Satyadeep Mishra, and others in lead roles.
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Raman Raghav 2.0
Ramanna is a serial killer, who constantly escapes the law. Raghavan is an officer investigating Ramanna’s case. Ramanna finds a soul mate in Raghavan and tries to convince him that they are similar to each other. This film is inspired by a real-life killer Raman Raghav, who was active in the 1960s. This Hindi-language psychological thriller is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in lead roles.
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Psycho
The plot revolves around a visually impaired man, Gautham, and his attempts to save his kidnapped lover, Dagini. The film shows us the dark psyche of a psychotic killer, who has kidnapped Dagini. This Tamil psychological thriller film is written and directed by Mysskin. The main cast includes Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menon, Rajkumar Pitchumani, and others.
OTT Platform: Netflix / Zee5
