Best study spots in Vizag to visit during the exam season!

Being a student in the City of Destiny is surely a test of endurance. With scenic beaches and green-covered hills, it is easy to forget to explore the city every once in a while. The exam season is in full swing, and if you are looking for a place that is quiet and will let you focus for a long time, here are some places and reading rooms in Vizag you should visit.

Top study spots in Vizag to visit during the exam season!

1. Huztle Reading Room

With over 110 5-star reviews, this is one of the best reading rooms in the city, suitable for students and working professionals as well. The reading room features individual cabins designed for privacy, equipped with ample lighting, high-speed Wi-Fi, and dedicated charging stations.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

2. Gogreen Reading Room

This reading room in Vizag provides an ideal environment for studying, complete with a locker facility—an essential feature for students. With a quiet and hygienic atmosphere, this place is perfect for students preparing for competitive exams.

Location: Srinagar

3. Aastha Reading Room

This reading room has two branches in Vizag, one in Dwaraka Nagar and another in MVP Colony, offering a premium space for students who wish to study in a quiet and productive environment. The reading room is equipped with private cabins and comfortable seating that is designed for long hours of comfortable studying.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar and MVP Colony

4. Visakhapatnam Public Library

What is a better place to study than a library? The Visakhapatnam Public Library is the ideal destination for those seeking a spacious study area and a serene atmosphere, perfect for concentrating on their studies.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

These study spots in Vizag provide ample storage and a conducive environment for concentration during this exam season. So, the next time you’re looking for a place to study in Vizag, bookmark this article!

