92 years of Visakhapatnam Port Visakhapatnam Port was formally inaugurated on December 19, 1933, by Lord Willington, the Viceroy and Governor General of India. Engineers Mr. W.C. Ash and Mr. D.B. Rattenberry were instrumental in bringing this engineering marvel to life. Currently, the port is in its 92nd year of operation. Its first exports were manganese ore The existing landlocked inner harbour was built by Bengal Nagpur Railway between 1927 and 1933 to provide a sea outlet for the manganese ore of the Central Provinces. Strategic Location: Nestled between Dolphin’s Nose and Ross Hill, the port’s location was chosen for its natural protection from the cyclones that regularly strike the East Coast. Economic Growth: Initially built at a cost of Rs 3.78 crore, the port started operations with three berths and has now expanded to 31 berths, handling a record number of tonnes of cargo. Engineering Feat: A unique ‘island breakwater’ was designed in the entrance channel to prevent silting, marking a significant chapter in the port’s history. Two ships, ‘JANUS’ and ‘WELLESDON’, were intentionally sunk to build the underwater ‘wall’. Early Operations: In its first year, the port handled 1.3 lakh tonnes of traffic, with exports at 1.2 lakh tonnes and imports at 0.1 lakh tonnes. Principal exports included manganese ore and groundnuts, while imports consisted of rice, flour, tiles, and other consumer goods. Cargo was transported by bullock carts, and during World War II (1939-42), the port gained military significance. Strategic Trade Importance: Visakhapatnam Port plays a crucial role in trade with countries like China, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Nigeria, and those in the Persian Gulf. First Commercial Voyage: The first voyage out of Visakhapatnam Port was carried out by SS Coconada, later renamed SS Jala Durga. On October 7, 1933, Scindia Steam Navigation Company’s SS Jala Durga (Goddess of the Seas) became part of Vizag folklore as the first commercial vessel to enter the newly constructed inner harbour of Vizagapatam.

These historical milestones are a wonderful means to look back into the rich legacy of Visakhapatnam Port as it makes headlines today by securing a global top 20 ranking and being the one of few ports in India to receive International acclaim!

