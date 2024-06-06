The latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) reveals outstanding performance by East and Southeast Asian ports in 2023, with them bagging 13 out of the top 20 positions – and Visakhapatnam Port is one of them. This fourth edition of the CPPI, created by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, assessed the efficiency of 405 global container ports, focusing on the duration of port stay for container vessels. Notably, the Visakhapatnam Port has entered the top 20 rankings in the CPPI 2023, securing the 19th position. Meanwhile, Mundra Port, which is ranked 27th and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), was outperformed by Visakhapatnam Port.

China’s Yangshan Port retained its top position for the second consecutive year, while Oman’s Port of Salalah held onto the number two spot. In the regional CPPI (West, Central, and South Asia), which covers areas from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam was ranked 18th, with Mundra at 22nd. In the CPPI by throughput for large ports (handling over 4 million TEUs annually), Mundra was ranked 22nd, and state-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port stood at the 90th position. In the medium ports category (handling between 0.5 million and 4 million TEUs annually), Visakhapatnam was ranked 18th, with Pipavav Port at 34th. Overall, Pipavav Port was ranked 41st, Kamarajar/Ennore Port 47th, Kattupalli 57th, Cochin 63rd, Hazira 68th, Krishnapatnam 71st, Chennai 80th, Jawaharlal Nehru Port 96th, New Mangalore 235th, and Syama Prasad Mookerjee 242nd.

The latest CPPI is based on an extensive dataset: over 182,000 vessel calls, 238.2 million moves, and approximately 381 million TEUs for the entire 2023 calendar year, according to a World Bank release. The CPPI provides a comparative performance assessment based on vessel time spent in port. Its primary goal is to highlight areas for improvement to benefit various stakeholders in the global trading system and supply chains, including ports, shipping lines, national governments, and consumers. The Index considered ports with at least 24 valid port calls over the 12-month study period.

