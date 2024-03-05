In a significant development, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority officially entered into a 10-year agreement with the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) in Chennai on 4 March 2024. The deal, inked by Vizag Port Authority Chairperson, M Angamuthu and NTCPWC Principal Scientist, D Kumaran Raju, is centered around acquiring Vessel Traffic Management Systems services.

Angamuthu highlighted the importance of these systems in modern maritime transportation. Vessel Traffic Management Systems offer a comprehensive solution for monitoring and controlling vessel traffic within the port area.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vizag Port Authority will pay Rs 14 crore over the next decade to access these critical services. This strategic move aims to boost the efficiency and security of maritime operations in the region.

