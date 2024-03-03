On 2 March 2024, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) achieved a remarkable milestone, setting the highest-ever record for handling 73.78 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo.

Under the able leadership of VPA’s Chairperson, Dr Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, IAS, and Deputy Chairperson, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, along with the dedicated efforts of department heads, the port has surpassed all previous records. This previously held highest cargo handling volume was 73.75 MMT, which they achieved in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

This newly set record of 73.78 MMT cargo handling volume also represents the highest tonnage handled in the 90-year glorious existence of the port since its inception in 1933. This significant accomplishment reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Visakhapatnam Port.

On this occasion, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority extended its heartfelt gratitude to all the stakeholders who contributed to this success. The support received from various partners, including shipping companies, logistics providers, and government agencies, played a crucial role in achieving this remarkable cargo handling volume. The Chairperson expressed immense satisfaction at this feat and extended special congratulations to the Traffic Manager, B Ratna Shekhar Rao and the entire team responsible for achieving this milestone.

