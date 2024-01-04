Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) Chairperson, M Angamuthu, announced that the international cruise terminal is set to commence operations in March. Celebrating the 90th anniversary of VPA, Angamuthu revealed ongoing discussions with cruise operators to establish cruise circuits. He stated that cruise planning requires a lead time of at least three years, and the operational phase is anticipated by the first quarter of 2024.

The port aims to introduce cruise routes from Vizag to Andaman and Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Proposed circuits cover routes from Vizag to Andaman and Southeast Asia and another from Mumbai to Goa, Kochi, Lakshadweep, and Colombo. The move is expected to position Visakhapatnam on the global tourism map. Additionally, a circuit originating from Chennai is in the planning stage.

Among VPA’s ongoing projects, five are set for completion in March. Angamuthu expressed confidence that Vizag Port would emerge as the best in the country, adhering to norms and adopting good trade practices. Currently ranking third among India’s 12 major ports in performance indicators, Vizag Port aims to establish itself as a benchmark equal to global ports despite stiff competition.

VPA handled around 60 million metric tonnes of cargo by December 31, 2023. Cargo transportation distribution includes 43 percent by road, 26 per cent by railways, 21 percent through pipelines, and 10 percent via conveyors. Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited is evolving into a regional transhipment hub on the East Coast of India, handling containers from Kolkata/Haldia, Paradip, Chittagong, and Yangon.

Visakhapatnam Port looks forward to enhancing its global appeal in tourism and trade as the international cruise terminal nears its operational stage.

