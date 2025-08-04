Whether it’s a musical event or a walk on the ramp, she makes her mark and walks away with an honour. She has bagged the ‘Multi-Talented Woman and Best Singer of the Year 2025’ awards and also the ‘Best Fashion Achiever – 2025’ title bringing laurels to the Steel City of Visakhapatnam. Gurindapalli Alma Beracha, a resident of Marripalem Vuda Layout in Visakhapatnam, was on cloud nine when she received the Best Singer of the Year 2025 award from city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi at at a programme held under the aegis of the organisation ‘Unsung Heroes of India’.

A winner of several awards in beauty contests and fashion shows, Alma Beracha, was presented the ‘Best Fashion Achiever 2025′ award in the city on Women’s Day.

A mother of two children, she extends support to her husband In the poultry industry. She engages for social service by taking part in various activities.

In recognition of her talent and service activities, Alma Beracha was recently felicitated by Healthy Walkers’ Association at a function held in Marripalem Vuda Layout in Visakhapatnam.

Being a secretary of the Alliance Women’s Club, a wing of the Association of Alliance Clubs International, an NGO that has been in the social service for long, Alma Beracha contributes her bit to the club’s endeavour to help the poor.

Dreaming big, the singer, who also shines in fashion world, wants to continue her journey in her choicest fields to scale new heights.

