On 4 August 2025, Member of Parliament M Sribharat announced that the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zonal Office will become operational from the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) ‘ The Deck’ building in Siripuram by October 2025. The interim setup is expected to streamline operations ahead of the completion of the permanent headquarters near Mudasarlova.

The decision comes after detailed consultations between SCoR authorities and the VMRDA. The temporary office will be housed across the 6th and 7th floors of The Deck building, covering approximately 41,500 square feet. The Deck consists of 12 floors, each floor offering nearly 21,000 square feet of space, equipped with centralised air-conditioning, high-speed elevators, and 24/7 security. The building itself spans over 3.7 lakh square feet, accommodating various government and corporate offices, and is built to accommodate 440 cars and 250 bikes.

In a parallel development, construction of the permanent zonal headquarters has commenced at Mudasarlova, on a 52-acre site. The project, sanctioned at a cost of approximately Rs 149 crore, includes a 7-storey headquarters building, training centre, staff quarters, and integrated digital infrastructure. It is expected to be completed by late 2026 and will serve as the administrative command centre for SCoR, which oversees more than 1,200 km of rail routes across Andhra Pradesh and parts of Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

The SCoR Zonal Office, once fully operational, will manage both passenger and freight operations across this network, including key corridors linking Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Gajuwaka. This marks a major milestone in decentralising rail administration and strengthening infrastructure on the East Coast.

Also read: Plans for 10-lane, 15-km road linking Visakhapatnam Port to major highways: N Sridhar

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.