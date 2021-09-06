A promising 19-year-old cricketer from Vizag, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, has been selected as a net bowler for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has already left for Dubai where the CSK team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently practicing.

Nitish is an all-rounder, playing as a strong middle-order batsman and a right-arm pacer. He has always been the outstanding hitter for his team, but little did he know that bowling would pave the way for achieving his dream of joining an IPL team. In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, the budding cricketer was happy to share his journey up the ladder. “It all started with that immature ‘I want to be a cricketer when I grow big’ goal as a kid. My classmates in school would encourage me a lot and would always give me critical feedback. They were the initial people who recognised my talent and pushed me towards pursuing a career in cricket. Since then, it has been years of practice, and finally, I feel I’m getting the desired results.”

Nitish has a lot of reverence for the special moments and persons in this journey that kept him afloat. “I can never forget the contributions the Under-14 district head coach for the Vizag team had made. I was suffering from an ankle injury and couldn’t attend the selections for a district match. In spite of me not attending the selections, my coach approached me and gave me a chance to prove myself. In that match, I scored 140 runs and won his trust. I firmly believe that if not for that match, I wouldn’t have scaled so far.”

Not to forget the role his parents played, Nitish explains that his parents were very supportive and sacrificed a lot for his career. “My father gave up his job so that I can pursue my dream of becoming a cricketer. My mother was initially hesitant but after seeing me perform on the field, she lent her support. I owe everything I’m to their support and encouragement. Today, when they feel happy and proudly share the news of me getting selected among their circles, it motivates me to make more such moments for them.”

Bowling to MS Dhoni

It’s not often that a Royal Chambers Bangalore (RCB) fan plays for Chennai Super Kings. But for this Vizag cricketer, it was not only bowling for CSK, but it was something bigger. “I’m a hard-core Virat Kohli fan but since the time I joined the CSK team for their net sessions, I have become an MS Dhoni fan. His attitude & behaviour towards the game really inspires me. He actually need not speak to all of us at all but he takes time to be critical of our performances and gives suggestions. He gives special focus to young talent and emphasises the need for early corrections in the game.”

Nitish Kumar is elated to rub shoulders with cricket legends at a very young age. He goes on to share that his short-term goal is to join the Under-19 India squad. He adds that playing for the Indian team is his ultimate goal.

History and Background

Nitish began his career at age six, in the coaching centres organized by Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA). He then played for the Under-16 team. He scored tons of runs and also received special recognition from BCCI.

Since 2020, Nitish has been playing for Andhra Pradesh in a Covid-19 affected Ranji Trophy. He has also played for Under-19 India-B.