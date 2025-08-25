Looking for the best places to visit in India with your friends? Eager to get away with your gang to a spot that guarantees fun, adventure, and lifelong memories? Yearning for a trip that finally “makes it out of the group chat”? If so, you’re in the right place. While Vizag has its charm, there are certainly locations in India that hold more edge and allure for friend groups. If you’re hoping to plan a trip with your pals, here are 6 places in India to consider:

1. Manali

In Himachal Pradesh, Manali is a popular destination for active friend groups. It promises exciting adventure sports like paragliding, river rafting, trekking, and more. During winter, visitors can even try snowboarding and skiing at Solang Valley. Set in the hills with a picture-perfect scenery to match, Manali is the kind of place that you will fondly look back on when you miss your friends.

If you’re planning a vacation with your friends, Goa is, without a doubt, going to be the hot topic. Of course, it is considered one of the best places to visit in India. Stretchy shores, hip clubs and pubs, excellent Goan-Portugese seafood, cruises, flea markets, curio shops, art galleries, and more wait to delight in this tourist paradise. Get your friends together and roam its breezy streets, explore its heritage architecture, and enjoy wild, unrestrained nights at its beach parties!

3. Gokarna

Goa’s milder and mellower cousin, Gokarna, has become an increasingly popular getaway destination for friend groups who like to take things slow. Located in Karnataka, this temple town encourages you to live in the moment, while being anything but boring! This city has plenty of hiking trails, beautiful beaches, water sports, and yoga retreats. Gokarna is also a great place to spot dolphins.

On the Southern coast of India, Pondicherry calls to explore its colonial French heritage, backwater, beaches, and undeniable spiritual vibration. If you and your friends are drawn to places that have a touch of the past, Pondicherry is where to go. One of the best places to visit in India, this seaside city is home to a number of beaches, 18th-century French-style buildings, the famous Sri Aurobindo Ashram, and more.

5. Lonavala

Best visited in the monsoon, Lonavala is a hill station in Maharashtra. For friend groups that find their peace amidst nature, this is perfect. This green, chipper destination enjoys pleasant weather and remarkable landscapes. Towering historical forts set on cliffs, ancient caves like the Bhaja Caves, and beautiful sunset points surround this place. While here, don’t forget to try the famous Lonavala chikki.

6. Ranthambore

Answer the call of the wild at Ranthambore National Park! Situated in Rajasthan, this is a wildlife reserve characterised by a thick forest and refreshing waterfalls. The majestic tiger, leopard, sambhar deer, sloth bear, and over 300 other species of animals and birds roam these grounds.

Located within its premises is the Ranthambore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which showcases interesting Rajasthani architecture and the legacies of the various dynasties whose hands it passed through. Near Ranthambore is Sawai Madhopur, which is another historic town home to many temples, mosques, kothis, and other monuments.

If you’re trying to plan a trip with your friends, consider these best places to visit in India. Whether it’s the cool slopes of Manali, the beachy shores of Goa, the simple charm of Gokarna or the French soul of Pondicherry, you’re bound to have a good time at these spots.

