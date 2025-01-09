Some movies remain with us for their great storylines and visuals, however, a few other movies catch our eye due to their disturbing scenes, jump scares and murderous plots. What makes it scarier is that sometimes they are based on real incidents. On that note, here’s a list of some of the most horrifying serial killer movies on OTT based on true stories.

1. Posham Pa (2019)

Posham Pa is based on the true story of serial killers Anjana and her two daughters Seema Gavit and Renuka Shinde, who kidnapped more than 40 children and murdered 12 children in 1996. This spine-chilling story explores the journey of how these people became serial killers.

Streaming on: Zee5

2. No Man of God

Based on a “handsome, charming, and brilliant” sociopath, No Man of God is a movie inspired by the true events of Ted Bundy’s life. It features selective conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Special Agent Bill Hagmaier that happened between 1984 and 1989.

Streaming on: Prime Video

3. Raman Raghav 2.0

Ramanna, a disturbed serial killer, who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s finds his soulmate in Raghavan, the investigating officer of his case and tries to convince him of how similar they are!

Streaming on: Zee5

4. Sector 36

When children go missing from Sector 36, a police officer, determined to reveal the dark secret behind the event, embarks on a quest. However, the revenge becomes personal when the policeman’s kid also gets kidnapped!

Streaming on: Netflix

5. The Stoneman Murders

The Stoneman Murders is an Indian neo-noir crime thriller film based on the real-life Stoneman serial killings that made headlines in the 1980s in Bombay.

Streaming on: Jiocinema

6. The Golden Glove

The film is an adaptation of Heinz Strunk’s eponymous novel and tells the story of German serial killer Fritz Honka, who murdered four women between 1970 and 1975 and hid their bodies in his apartment.

Streaming on: Prime Video

7. Zodiac

Based on a non-fiction book written by Robert Graysmith, Zodiac follows the story of a Zodiac killer in San Francisco in the late 1960s and early ’70s who used to taunt the police forces with his letters and cryptic messages.

Streaming on: Prime Video

No matter how crooked and twisted they are, these are some famous movies on OTT inspired by serial killer stories! Comment and let us know whether you watch these horrifying yet suspenseful movies.

