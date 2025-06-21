YogAndhra-2025, the main event of the 11th International Yoga Day, took off in a grand manner on the Beach Road of Visakhapatnam on the morning of 21 June 2025. An estimated 3.01 lakh people gathered and demonstrated a number of Yogasanas from around 7:00 am to 8:00 am. This reportedly breaks the earlier record of 1.47 lakh individuals performing Yoga held by Surat in 2018. Additionally, 25,000 tribal students set another record as they performed 108 Surya Namaskarams in 108 minutes at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds. It is said that in total, 22 entries will be submitted to the Guinness World Records. The AP Government will distribute certificates recognising the efforts of 50 lakh registered participants.

The Yoga Day event was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on 20 June at 8:00 pm. He was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and other dignitaries. He began the mega Yoga Day event with an address. “I remember when India proposed to the United Nations that June 21st be celebrated as International Yoga Day. Remarkably, in a very short span of time, 175 countries came forward to support this initiative. Such unity and overwhelming global support was truly extraordinary,” he said.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi leads the nation in celebrating #InternationalDayofYoga2025, from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Source: ANI/DD News) pic.twitter.com/0X9WcOCqDK — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

Furthermore, PM Modi commented, “This year’s International Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ reflects a deep truth – the health of every entity on our planet is interconnected. Human well-being depends on the health of the soil that grows our food, the rivers that give us water, the animals that share our ecosystems, and the plants that nourish us. Yoga makes us aware of this interconnectedness, takes us on a journey of unity with the world, and teaches us that we are not isolated individuals but part of nature.”

Let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes global policy, Modi further said.

#WATCH | Indian Navy personnel on board an INS (Indian Naval Ship) off the Visakhapatnam coast in Andhra Pradesh join in #InternationalDayofYoga2025 celebrations. PM Narendra Modi is leading the nation in performing Yoga today, from Visakhapatnam. Over 11,000 naval personnel and… pic.twitter.com/nIYnYvkGQZ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

As over 3 lakh people performed yogasanas as part of a ‘Common Yoga Protocol’ on Beach Road today morning, Indian Navy personnel on a Naval Ship off the coast were seen partaking in the celebrations as well, making up an incredible sight! Moreover, over 2 crore people participated in yoga sessions in over 1 lakh locations in India.

