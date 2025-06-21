Yoga Day 2025 began on a thrilling note in Visakhapatnam on the morning of 21 June 2025. The main event nationwide was held on the Beach Road today, and over 3 lakh people joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) for 45 minutes, where they performed yogasanas in unison. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh were also present at the event. The event is geared to set a variety of Guinness World Records.

Today’s session already breaks the record held for the largest gathering of people performing yoga together, which was previously held by Surat, where over 1 lakh people performed Yogasanas together in 2018. Additionally, 25,000 tribal students have also achieved a record for performing 108 Surya Namaskaras in 108 minutes at AU Engineering College Grounds.

The Yoga Day event has created a significant buzz, and images show breathtaking visuals of crowds performing yoga by the sea – a soulful endeavour. Check out pictures from the Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam below:

This year’s theme was ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ which emphasises the interconnectedness of Yoga and the world around us. It is a reminder that human beings are a part of nature.

