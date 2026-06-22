Vizag Gets 9 Airport Waiting Lounges Ahead of Bhogapuram Launch

Said to the first of its kind in India, as many as nine waiting lounges will be coming up next month in different locations of Visakhapatnam for the benefit of the Bhogapuram-bound air travellers, even as the greenfield airport is all set for inauguration on July 5.

The GMR, which built the Bhogapuram airport, has reportedly okayed to set up the lounges. While five lounges will take shape initially, the remaining will come up later. Required material has already been ordered from Mumbai, it is learnt.

Air travellers from different parts of the city can relax at the lounges from where they go to the airport by electric buses which are set to hit roads by this month-end.

It has been proposed to operate about 50 electric buses from various locations in the city to the upcoming airport.

Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam airport will be taken over by the Navy from July 9.

Locations of the proposed waiting lounges include Kurmannapalem, Gajuwaka, NAD, Maddilapalem, Seethammadhara and Madhurawada.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu