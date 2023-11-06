The introduction of streaming services has caused a significant upheaval in the entertainment industry, primarily due to web series. Leading this transformation is Amazon Prime Video, offering a vast array of captivating content to global audiences. Among its extensive collection, Telugu web series stand out, captivating viewers with their unique storylines, impeccable acting, and a glimpse into the rich customs and culture of Telugu-speaking regions.

Here are six Telugu web series worth watching on Amazon Prime Video.

Kumari Srimathi

This series follows Srimathi’s determined efforts to reclaim her ancestral land from her uncle using a mix of business acumen and love. Nithya Menon portrays Srimathi, who works in a restaurant, earning Rs 13,000 monthly while facing a property dispute in court. Directed by Gomtesh Upadhye and starring Nithya Menen, Gauthami, and Thiruveer.

Hostel Days

A Telugu adaptation of the popular Hindi web series, Hostel Daze, features Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj Prasanth, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Hollakal, and Jaiyetri Makana. The show revolves around six engineering students navigating their hostel life experiences, offering an engaging narrative.

Gangstars

This series delves into the lives of two movie stars, two former lovers, and a gangster against the backdrop of the film industry. A single event sets off a chain of events connecting these characters, culminating in a murder. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and starring Jagapathi Babu, Navdeep, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Siddu Jonnalagadda.

Modern Love Hyderabad

Featuring six diverse love stories, each set in different locations in Hyderabad, this series explores various aspects, tones, and emotions. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam, with stars Nithya Menen, Abijeet, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Ritu Varma.

Suzhal: The Vortex

This web series is about the events that unravel following the kidnapping of a young girl in a small town in Nilgiris. The show was received with much positivity and is a must-watch if you enjoy Tamil productions. It stars R Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy and others. With eight episodes in the series, it will be a good binge that doesn’t require too much dedication. The series was directed by Bramma G and Anucharan Murugaiyan.

Vadhandhi

This web series revolves around the death of a young woman and the gossip and misrepresentation that happens after. A cop and a novelist become engrossed in the person she was and the events that led up to her death. This series stars SJ Suryah, Laila, Nasar, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Vivek Prasanna and Vaibhav Murugesan. The series was directed and written by Andrew Louis.

