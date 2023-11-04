Isn’t it true that the art of filmmaking often shines in the most underrated films? The storytelling is remarkably captivating, yet the intricacies of the plot and the mesmerising cinematography often go unnoticed by many. It’s time to revisit these cinematic gems and discover what you might have missed. We’ve curated a selection of underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video that you should have watched by now. These movies will take you on a journey of emotions, from feeling cherished to acknowledging fear, and so much more.

Here is the list of underrated movies that deserve a watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Big Sick

Despite rave reviews from critics, The Big Sick can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. While, at times, it might make your heart swell with its beautiful story, there are countless moments where Kumail Nanjiani wins you over with his spectacular performance in this movie, which is based on how he met his wife Emily. The scene where his girlfriend’s mother tackles his heckler is a particularly funny one.

Argo

Argo is an American historical drama thriller, directed, produced, and starring Ben Affleck. The screenplay, adapted from real events, focuses on the “Canadian Caper” during the 1979-1981 Iran hostage crisis. It tells the story of CIA operative Tony Mendez’s rescue mission to extract six U.S. diplomats from Tehran, Iran, using the cover of a fake science-fiction film production. The film’s screenplay is based on the memoir “The Master of Disguise” by Tony Mendez and the Wired article “The Great Escape: How the CIA Used a Fake Sci-Fi Flick to Rescue Americans from Tehran” by Joshuah Bearman.

Masaan

Masaan was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and received critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances. The film follows two interwoven storylines set in the city of Varanasi. One revolves around a young woman named Devi struggling to cope with societal norms and the consequences of a personal tragedy. The other follows a lower-caste boy named Deepak, who faces the challenges of his social background while trying to pursue his dreams. Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Pankaj Tripathi are seen playing important roles in the two stories.

Coherence

Coherence is a surreal American science fiction thriller, marking James Ward Byrkit’s directorial debut. The movie stars Emily Foxler as a woman who grapples with bizarre events triggered by the close passage of a comet. The movie shows eight friends gathering for a dinner party and they find themselves entangled in a series of unsettling incidents caused by the ominous influence of the passing comet.

Lakshya

Lakshya is a Hindi-war-drama film directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Preity Zinta in leading roles, with supporting performances by Boman Irani and Anjula Bedi. Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, the story revolves around Karan Shergill, an aimless young man from Delhi. He enlists in the Indian Army and undergoes a profound transformation to become a dedicated soldier, driven by the desire to earn the respect and pride of his girlfriend, Romila Dutta.

Paterson

Paterson is a 2016 drama film, both written and directed by Jim Jarmusch. The movie features Adam Driver in the role of Paterson, a bus driver and poet, and Golshifteh Farahani as his wife, who aspires to become a country music star and start a cupcake business. The story unfolds as Paterson’s wife encourages him to make copies of his poems, but he encounters an obstacle when he discovers that his notebook has been torn.

Karwaan

The plot of this film revolves around Avinash and his friend Shaukat, who decide to journey to Kochi to resolve a certain matter. However, due to a twist of fate, they find themselves accompanied by a teenager on their trip. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, this light-hearted and cleverly written movie features stellar performances by Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mithila Palkar.

