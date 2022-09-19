Why do gangster movies have huge turnouts at the theatres and make it big at the box office? Simple, the characterisation and elevation of the lead role is what draws the attention of the audience. On the other hand, the storyline mostly showcases how the lead character built a life of his own and follows the rags to riches shortcut, being a gangster. The strong, fearless, and leadership appeal the lead character exudes connects with the audience because of the high it adds to the cinematic experience. Few such Telugu movies have made the audience go ga-ga over the characters. To enjoy the thrill of a gangster movie once again, watch these top 6 Telugu gangster movies that took the box office by storm.

Here is a list of the top 6 Telugu movies that took the gangster genre to a new level.

#1 Shiva

Considered the OG gangster movie back in the 1990s, this Ram Gopal Varma movie is a must-watch for all who love the genre. Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role, the actor is remembered even today for this particular character. The movie trails the lead character Shiva who is a fresher at VAC College and is forced to stand up against the students’ union president and a group of gangsters. He stands up as a leader who is against the increasing violence. This role defines how being a gangster can also do good for the environment around you.

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

#2 Ghayam

It looks like Ram Gopal Varma nailed the genre of gangster movies in Telugu. Ghayam starring Jagapathi Bau and Revathi in lead roles, was yet another super hit of the 90s. This movie beautifully captured how love and rivalry bring out the best and worst in people. Jagapathi Babu was highly praised for his acting, while Revathi was loved by the audience. The story is about how the love story between Durga and Anitha leads to the murder of the former’s brother. In an attempt to avenge his death, Durga runs a parallel government to beat the local MLA.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Billa

Directed by Meher Ramesh, this Telugu gangster movie is adapted from the Hindi movie Don. When Billa, a don, dies, he is replaced by a lookalike to infiltrate the gang. The lookalike who transforms himself after the death of his master ACP Murthy fulfils the initiative and leaves the city for good. The character elevation of this movie is what made it a super hit at the box office. Prabhas, who played the lead role, loved the audience as a Don. The movie’s cast also includes Anushka Shetty, Hansika Motwani and others in lead roles.

Where to watch: Voot

#4 Antham

Yet another Ram Gopal Varma movie that slammed the box office with its gangster Telugu movie is Antha. Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role, the movie is about a contract killer Raghav who falls in love with Bhavna. He hides his true identity from her, but coincidentally Bahvna’s brother is the inspector investigating Raghav for murder. Watch how the director very well captures the character of Nagarjuna. The cast also includes Urmila Matondkar in the lead female role.

Where to watch: Zee5

#5 Chatrapathi

One of the first movies to pop on the minds of today’s youth, Chatrapathi remains one of the best movies in Prabha’s acting career. The perfect story of rags to riches, but by being a good gangster against those who wrong society. He protects minorities, stands up for them, and faces life’s hardships while staying away from his mother. This Telugu gangster movie was a massive hit at the box office. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the cast includes Shriya Saran, Shafi, Supreeth Reddy, and others in lead roles. The strong dialogues, background music, and character elevation make this movie worth a watch.

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

#6 Businessman

The 2012 movie, directed by Puri Jagannadh, is about a highly ambitious man who visits Mumbai with the intention of ruling the city and the country. The lead character, played by Mahesh Babu, turns into a local gangster and manages t become a powerful businessman. On the other hand, his intentions to do so are entirely different from what is portrayed. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj and others in lead roles. The local feeling of this movie takes it to another level.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

And to end this list on the same energy, today we have KGF Chapters 1 & 2 that have completely altered the gangster world. The movie needs no introduction with the pan-India fame it received. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for if there will ever be a Chapter 3!

