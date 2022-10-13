On Saturday, 15 October 2022, a job recruitment drive will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. Over 70 vacancies, available for 10th pass, intermediate, diploma, and any degree graduates, will be filled in this drive. The recruitment drive will commence at 10 pm on 15 October at the employment exchange.

Here are details of the vacancies available.

Also read: Visakhapatnam City Task Force nab three for drug consumption, LSD seized

Platinum Motors

Name of the role: Front Office, Service Advisor, Sales Executive, Branch Manager, and Technicians

Number of vacancies: 40

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Diploma/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 9,500 to 15,000 + PM + Incentives

Reliance Infocom

Name of the role: Home Sales Officer

Number of vacancies: 20

Educational qualifications: Any diploma/ Graduate

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,500to 20,500 (based on experience)

ADECCO

Name of the role: Fixers/ Packers/ Loaders

Number of vacancies: 15

Educational qualifications: 10th/ Inter/ Diploma/ ITI

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,5000 (based on experience)

Interested and eligible candidates can register for the job recruitment drive in Visakhapatnam through the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 15 October 2022.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.