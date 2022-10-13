On Wednesday, 12 October 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Task Force (CTF) and the City Police nabbed three youths involved in drug peddling and consumption. The three accused have been identified as S Mahesh (25), V Ujwal Sai Kumar (21), of Gopalapatnam, and D Venkat Sai Pranav (22), a resident of Sivajipalem. Per the police reports, Mahesh purchased LSD blots from a Gujarat-based peddler, Umang Patel, and received them via courier services.

Also read: ASR District Police solve one-year-old missing case, victim found murdered

Based on credible information about the drug racket, the Visakhapatnam CTF and police raided a residence in Chandra Nagar near Gopalapatnam. Upon arresting the three men there, the police learnt that Mahesh sold three and a half LSD blots to Pranav through Ujwal. The anti-narcotic department of the Visakhapatnam CTF booked cases against the three involved in this drug racket and seized the illegal substances.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for news updates.