On Friday, 7 October 2022, the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) District Police arrested two persons accused of the murder of a 21-year-old girl. As per the police reports, the accused, K Lakshmi (20) and V Gopal (21), murdered and hid the body of C Kanthamma in September 2021. The victim’s mother, Narayanamma, raised a missing complaint a year ago with the ASR District Police. The accused Gopal and victim Kanthamma of Sampangiputtu were to marry each other last year.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police arrest fraudster in Delhi

It was learnt that Gopal and Lakshmi had an affair and decided to kill Kanthamma to maintain a hassle-free relationship. On 10 September 2021, the two accused visited the victim’s residence. Later, Lakshmi requested Kanthamma to accompany her on her way back home. As Kanathamma entered Lakshmi’s residence, the duo attacked her with an axe and strangled her as per plan. Subsequently, they buried the dead body near and fled to the East Godavari District.

Narayanamma, who knew about Gopal’s affair with Lakshmi, suspected his hand in her daughter’s disappearance and raised a missing complaint. Upon investigating, the ASR District Police recently found that the two accused of the murder were working at an aqua farming firm in the East Godavari District and investigated them. After a thorough investigation, the accused admitted to their crimes and revealed the location of Kanthamma’s dead body. The police unearthed the decomposed body near Lakshmi’s residence and sent it for an autopsy.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates