The Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police have arrested a fraudster who allegedly stole Rs 3.2 lakh from a bank account using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). The fraud came to light following a complaint and was nibbed after catching the fraudster on Tuesday.t

The police, who received a complaint in Visakhapatnam, acted upon the incident immediately. Cyber Crime Police Station Inspector Bhavani Prasad ascertained that the money was transferred through an app called InstaPay. The receiver was Ashok of Alert Pay Solutions Private Limited from New Delhi. A cybercrime team was formed, which also visited Delhi and investigated the issue. The police found that Ashok and his sons Lovnesh Kumar and Rahul Mittal were involved together in the fraud.

Through further investigation, the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police learned that one of Ashok’s sons had developed an app. At the same time, the employees of their company Amarjeet Singh used the same app to make 32 fraudulent transactions. The fraudsters received many people’s Aadhaar and PAN card details for a man called Balvinder Singh. This supplier was arrested by the police, while Amarjeet Singh is on the run, the police added. Balvinder was brought to Visakhapatnam on a transit warrant and sent to remand.

