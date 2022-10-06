The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh has been warned by the officials to be prepared for heavy rains.

Rains are lashing coastal Andhra Pradesh regions as a result of low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal. The meteorological department has forecast that the state will see another four days of rain, especially in the north Coastal Andhra districts. The IMD has warned officials of North Coastal Andhra Districts and Srikakulam districts to be prepared for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the Visakhapatnam IMD’s Cyclone Warning Centre head, Sunanda Moka, a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast is associated with a cyclonic circulation that is extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. This is reportedly moving towards a west-northwestward direction, added Moka.

The weather department has also released a warning for the Andhra Pradesh fishermen. Over the next three days, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal as strong winds can be expected.

