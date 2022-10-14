With a reputation for giving its audience the best storyline, Malayalam cinema had earned a global fan base. Mollywood is best known for movies like Drishyam, 22 Female Kottyam, Jana Gana Mana, The Great Indian Kitchen and many more. From spine-chilling crime thrillers to feel-good family movies, this cinema industry has mastered it all. If you like watching some good content, here are the most loved Malayalam movies of 2022 that you must watch.

Here is a list of the best Malayalam movies of 2022 to watch today!

#1 Bheeshma Parvam

One of the best Malayalam thriller movies of 2022, this Mammootty movie is a must-watch not only for his fans but for all movie lovers. The story is a blend of Bheeshma from Mahabharata and Godfather and brings out the best of the most loved Malayalam actor. The cast of the movie also includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Nadhiya Moidu and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Freedom Fight

Directed by Jeo Baby, Kunjila Mascilamani, Jithin Issac Thomas, Akhil Anilkumar and Francis Louis, Freedom Fight is one of the finest anthologies you must watch. The cast includes actors like Rajisha Vijayan, Joni George, Sidhartha Siva, Srindaa and many others. If you are a fan of anthology movies, these five stories are a must-watch.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

#3 Pada

A brilliant take on the historical happenings of the country, this drama directed by Kamal KM, is set in the late 90s. The movie showcases how a group of four men barge into a collector’s office and hold him hostage to revolt against a controversial bill that exploits the rights of tribals. The cast of the movie includes Arjun Radhakrishnan, Kunchacko Boban, Kani Kusruti and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Meppadiyan

Directed by Vishnu Mohan, this relatable movie is yet another must-watch from the list of 2022 best Malayalam movies. The movie follows the simple life of the protagonist who meets with misery when he loses everything over a real estate deal. Watch how he battles his way through a network of greedy politicians and wealthy men. The cast of the movie includes Unni Mukundan, Anju Kurian, Ramesh Kottayam, and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Hridayam

One of the most loved movies among the youth, this 2022 Malayalam movie also received an 8.1 rating from IMDb. The movie follows a young man who enrols in an engineering college but falls prey to bad habits. As he grows up, he decides to turn over a new leaf and become a responsible adult. The lead cast of the movie includes Kalyani Priyadarshini and Pranav Mohanlal. The movie is directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

#6 Jana Gana Mana

A movie that took the country by storm, Jana Gana Mana raised many unasked questions. Addressing pressing social issues in the country, the director of the movie Dijo Jose Antony made a masterpiece. The cast of the movie includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya and many others in pivotal roles. The movie delves into the corruption of the state police.

OTT Platform: Netflix

