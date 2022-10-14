With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of September is packed with some exciting OTT releases, be it movies or web series. From crime thrillers to action fantasies, here is the list of the movies and web series releasing today on OTTs that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending web series and movies. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here is the list of interesting movies and web series releasing today on OTTs to binge-watch this weekend.

Trigger

Starring Atharva Murali and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles, Trigger is a Tamil action thriller directed by Sam Anton. An undercover cop and his team set out on a mission to bust a child kidnapping racket. In the course, the lead officer has to recover his ill father who is also an ex-cop. Trigger was rated highly upon its theatrical release and did well at the box office too, making it a second successful collaboration between the director and the actor.

OTT platform: Aha

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

A teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween night that awakens all the spooky decorations in the town. She has to now team up with her father to put the spirit to sleep and stop the chaos. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is an upcoming American supernatural drama starring Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Palthu Janwar

Palthu Janwar is a 2022 Malayalam film directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan and stars Basil Joseph in the lead role. Prasoon, an animator by profession, is forcefully made to take up a job as a veterinary inspector at a government hospital. How he, with his little interest, navigates through his daily struggles with the domestic animals there forms the crux of the plot. This low-budget movie had a decent run at the box office and received mixed to positive reviews. Palthu Janwar stars Indrans, Johny Anthony, Dileesh Pothan, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Buffoon

Directed by Ashok Veerappam, Buffoon is a Tamil action crime film starring Vaibhav Reddy, Anagha, Adukalam Naren, and others in plot-defining roles. Set in a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, the plot revolves around the local politicians, gangsters and cops. Buffoon received high critical acclaim with an IMDb rating of 8.9/10.

OTT platform: Netflix

Web series releasing today on OTTs

Mismatched S2

First released in 2020, Mismatched is a Hindi coming-of-age romantic drama based on Sandhya Menon’s novel When Dimple Met Rishi. Starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, and Vidya Malvade in the lead roles, the plot of this series revolves around Rishi, a hopeless romantic, who falls for a gamer, unlike his conventional tastes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Black Butterflies

Starring Nicholas Duvachelle, Niels Arestrup, Axel Granberger, and others in prominent roles, Black Butterflies is a crime thriller created by Bruno Merle and Olivie Abbou. A gloomy novelist, who has authored only one book, doesn’t find the motivation to pen down his second. When under a dilemma, he agrees to write a memoir for a dying man but unknowingly becomes a part of his bloodstained past.

OTT platform: Netflix

Holy Family

Holy Family is a dark drama starring Najwa Nimri, Carla Campra, Ivan Pellicer, and others in key roles. The plot of this series revolves around a family on the run from their past. How the complex characters weave through the juicy and dramatic lives forms the crux of the plot. The series was created and directed by Manolo Caro.

OTT platform: Netflix

Take 1

Starring Sumi Jo, Yim Jae-beum, You Hee-yul, and others in key roles, Take 1 is a Korean docuseries created by Kim Hak-min. In the seven episodes o the docuseries, well-renowned musicians of the country each give answers to various questions.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTTs are you going to watch first this weekend.