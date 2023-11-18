The changing phenomena of wildlife in India and all over the world are mysterious and exciting. Dive into the five must-watch wildlife documentaries to know more about the mysteries of flora and fauna in India and the world. These eye-opening documentaries will surely make you feel more connected to nature and these exotic animals. They also shed light on the impact of human activities on these precious creatures. These wildlife documentaries on OTT also feature some of the world’s most prominent national parks and luscious green forests which house thousands of creatures.

The Elephant Whisperers

The Oscar-winning Indian documentary features Bomman and Bellie a couple who have devoted almost their entire lives to the forest. The documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves shows us how the couple goes about taking care of an Orphaned elephant named Raghu. The emotional connection between the couple and Raghu is beautifully depicted, as we can see how sorrowful they are when they need to give up Raghu. The film also talks about Wildlife conservation and how important it is to preserve the Natural habitats of wild animals.

OTT platform: Netflix

Our Planet

Winner of 2 Emmy awards, this eye-opening documentary series shows us the impact of climate change on the earth’s natural habitat and precious creatures. Narrated by David Attenborough and Salma Hayek, this show features 8 different ecosystems of the planet. In addition to climate change, this show also highlights the dangers caused to the flora and fauna as a result of human activities. The series was produced in collaboration with BBC and WWF.

OTT platform: Netflix

Wildcat

This American documentary film showcases the life of a British soldier who has just returned from a war in Afghanistan. Starring Harry Turner and Samantha Zwicker, it revolves around how Turner and Zwicker deal with their PTSD and traumatic personal history by rescuing a baby Ocelot, Khan, in the Amazon rainforests. The film also navigates the relationship of the cast and how they bond over their love for animals. The emotional and heart-touching film was critically acclaimed with over 92% of positive reviews.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mystery in Yellowstone

The mysterious phenomenon of decreasing population at Yellowstone National Park embarks the researchers on a mission to find out the causes. Directed by Manfred Corrine, this documentary goes on to explore the reasons behind the 80% decline in the wildlife population. They make some groundbreaking discoveries about the connection between various animal species in the World’s first national park. Yellowstone is home to a large number of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians in the United States.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

India’s Jungle Heroes

The Nat-Geo documentary features a wildlife team and forest conservationists in India who go on a mission to rescue animals. The six-episode series showcases how they rescue animals like hyenas, elephants, monkeys and tigers with different ailments. The team is determined to create a harmonious relationship between India’s animals and the population of 1.4 billion people by telling them how they must coexist. The series is a part of Nat Geo’s Wildlife SOS initiative.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

