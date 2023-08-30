How many of you have been fascinated by travel documentaries and wanted to get on an exciting wildlife safari shown in them? The imagination of witnessing the majesty of wildlife in its element and watching them up close gives a sense of thriller and heightens our urge to experience it. India, not just a land of many cultures but also a haven of exotic flora and fauna, hosts an array of sanctuaries and parks where you can hop on wildlife safaris. The next time you want to avoid mainstream destinations for a refreshing trip, you know where to head out.

Here are some of the national parks in India that offer wildlife safaris.

Jim Corbett National Park

The largest Corbett Tiger Reserve, which includes the Jim Corbett National Park, is located in Uttarakhand’s Nainital area and is home to Project Tiger. The abundance of tigers in Corbett’s majestic scenery is well-known. As India’s oldest and most prominent National Park, Corbett was first established in 1936 as Hailey National Park. The father of Project Tiger, an initiative in India to protect some of the world’s most endangered species, tigers, is this special tiger territory.

Ranthambore National Park

One of Northern India’s largest and most well-known national parks is Ranthambore. The park is situated around 130 kilometres from Jaipur in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeast Rajasthan. The Ranthambore National Park landscape, which was once regarded as one of the renowned and former hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Jaipur, is now a significant wildlife tourist destination that has attracted the interest of many wildlife photographers and lovers.

Kaziranga National Park

The greatest number of Indian rhinoceroses in the world is in Kaziranga Park’s woodland area. Hoolock Gibbon, Tiger, Leopard, Indian Elephant, Sloth Bear, Wild Water Buffalo, Swamp Deer, and others can also be observed in Kaziranga’s elephant grass, marshlands, and deep tropical moist broadleaf forests. Government officials designated Kaziranga as a Tiger Reserve in the year 2006 due to an annual growth in the tiger population. Additionally, a considerable variety of migratory bird species from Central Asia can be found here.

Gir National Park

The only location outside of Africa where lions can be viewed in their natural habitat is Gir National Park. The sole remaining natural home of the well-known Asiatic Lions is Gir. With thousands of other secretive wild animals and difficult-to-find birds, like uncommon Asiatic wild asses, hyenas, Gir foxes, pygmy woodpeckers, brown fish owls, and black bucks, our specially designed Gir Wild Life Tour Package offers you an unrivalled opportunity to see those rare Asiatic Lions.

Pench National Park

Pench National Park is situated in the districts of Seoni and Chhindwara in the state of Madhya Pradesh, in the centre of India. One of India’s most well-known wildlife sanctuaries is Pench National Park, named after the clean River Pence that runs through it. The park is also mentioned in the well-known 1894 novel “The Jungle Book” by famed English author Rudyard Kipling. Pench National Park has a rich fauna and covers a sizable area of 758 sq km, including the core area, giving tourists the chance to enjoy one of the best wildlife experiences in India.

Manas National Park

At the foot of the Himalayas, on the Manas River, is where you’ll find Manas National Park. 519.77 sq km make up the lovely park, formerly known as the North Kamrup Wildlife Refuge. One of India’s nine tiger reserves and sanctuaries is Manas. The Hispid Hare, Pigmy Hog, Golden Langur, Indian Rhinoceros, Asiatic Buffalo, and other wildlife species can also be found in national parks. Elephants, leopards, clouded leopards, Himalayan bears, wild boars, sambars, swamp deer, and hog deer are among the other creatures that are frequently sighted.

Let us know which one of these wildlife safaris in India you are getting on first.