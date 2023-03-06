Summer is the season that represents optimism, positivity, and hope for the future. Being the warmest time of the year, it is also the best time to go out and explore the world around us. With longer days and shorter nights, it seems like the perfect time for an adventure. Heat and humidity are also factors to consider as they may not be to everyone’s liking. If that is the case, there are several places to travel to during the summer where you can have amazing experiences. If wildlife interests you, India is a host to several national parks that have the most pleasant weather during the summer. They also have some of the most unique and fascinating species of animals on the planet.

Here are 5 national parks in India that you can visit this summer with pleasant weather and unique wildlife.

Pin Valley National Park, Himachal Pradesh

Known as the land of the snow leopard, this national park boasts a healthy population of one of the rarest animals on the planet. Apart from the snow leopard, the park also has animals like the ibex, the red fox and even the golden eagle. The park is also a great place for trekkers and has some of the most beautiful landscapes and scenery in the country. There are also several amazing Buddhist monasteries on various parts of the trails that will leave visitors in awe.

Khangchendzonga National Park, Sikkim

This is the largest park on this list of national parks in India to visit this summer. Not only is this park home to several spectacular animals, but it is also home to one of the tallest peaks in the world. Animal species over here range from the black panthers to Himalayan tahrs to red pandas and many more unique animals. The park also has much lush greenery during the summer and several fresh and clear streams flowing through it. A trek from the nearby town of Yuksum is the only way to get to this national park.

Gangotri National Park, Uttarakhand

Gangotri National Park holds some of the most fascinating landscapes in the country. With several deep gorges and massive glaciers, this park will provide one of the most thrilling experiences for visitors. Tigers, tahrs, ibex, snow leopards, and musk deer are some of the many species of wildlife found in this park. There are also jeep safari services for those who want to cover longer distances in the park.

Hemis National Park, Kashmir

Home to the endangered Eurasian Brown Bear, this park hosts several other rare animals of the nation. Other animals in this park include the snow leopard, the Tibetan wolf, the red fox and even the argali. Trekking and camping are some of the activities allowed in this park, however, prior permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden is compulsory for visiting this park.

Namdapha National Park, Arunachal Pradesh

Namdapha National Park has one of the most diverse collections of wildlife in the country. Several species of langurs and macaques inhabit the lush forests of this park. Apart from these primates, the park is also home to the critically endangered Namdapha flying squirrel, the slow loris, the clouded leopard, the red panda and the Royal Bengal Tiger. This park is also a bird watcher’s paradise as it boasts more than 420 species of birds.

