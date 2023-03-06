This week has got us all looking forward to celebrating Holi with our loved ones. However, some of us might want to just spend the day watching some movies. Despite OTT platforms making it convenient for us to watch movies anytime, watching movies the OG way in theatres has its own charm. New and exciting movies are scheduled to release in the theatres this week of March. These include Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s highly anticipated Tu Jhothi Main Makkaar, famed actor Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham, and more. So look forward to these movies releasing in theatres this week of March.

Here is a list of the movies releasing in theatres this week of March.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Chaos follows when a playboy encounters a girl with similar ideologies as him, as she firmly considers love to be a battle of brains. Written by Rahul Mody and Luv Ranjan, this much-awaited Hindi film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and other eminent actors in lead roles.

Release date: 8 March 2023

Thuramukham

The Chappa system was practised in the Mattancherry District harbour of Kochi during the 1950s. However, it was abolished after heavy protests. This film showcases that battle. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, this Malayalam film features famed actor Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sudev Nair, and others in plot-defining roles.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Agilan

Set around a port, the plot follows a seafaring man who battles natural calamities, and external threats and forces. Directed by N. Kalyanakrishnan and Palanisamy Mathiazhagan, this Tamil action film stars Jayam Ravi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tanya S Ravichandran, and other significant actors in prime roles.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Taxi

Four folks of seemingly different backgrounds share a cab, to one stop. However, upon reaching their destination they experience puzzling events, that bind their fates together. Directed by Harish Sajja this Telugu drama film features Vasant Sameer, Almas Motiwala, Surya Sreenivas, and others in major leading roles.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Scream VI

The Scream franchise is back with another mystery-packed entertainer. Following the Ghostface murders, the four survivors leave Woodsboro to start a new life. Nevertheless, a new killing rampage drags them back to the murderous town. Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Samara Weaving, Mason Gooding, and other renowned actors feature in vital roles. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed this English horror film.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Chowkabara

A film that talks about wavering young minds and instinctive emotions, through drama and romance. Inspired by the book ‘Bhanvana’, this Kannada film features Namitha Rao and Vihaan Prabhanjan in plot-centric roles. Vikram Soori directed this romantic film.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Let us know which one of these new movies releasing in the theatres this March you are eagerly waiting for. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more movie recommendations.