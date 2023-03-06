Indian web series are packed with intriguing plotlines, witty dialogues, and at times address social issues. Some of them even explore the past legacies of the country. Now with the arrival of March, OTTs are gearing up for new web series. Ranging across genres like crime, action, comedy, and more, here are Indian web series releasing in March on OTT, that you shouldn’t miss out on. These web series feature some of the biggest names including Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Naseeruddin Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more.

Here are 5 Indian web series releasing in March on OTT platforms.

Taj: Divided by Blood

Taj Divided by Blood depicts the rise and fall of various generations of the Mughal dynasty. Akbar’s three sons are in a power struggle filled with dangerous politics, romances, and the cold brutality of the empire. Created by Christopher Butera, the Hindi-Urudu series star Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

Release date: 3 March 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

Anger Tales

Four people dealing with different stories, seem to have the same solution to their problems. Directed by Prabhala Tilak, the Malayalam series stars Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in lead roles.

Release date: 9 March 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is called on to solve any problem for the rich and famous. However, the only one he’s not capable of dealing with is his father, who gets released from prison. The show is a Hindi-Telugu remake of the American original series, Ray Donovan. Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, Adithya Menon, and others star in the crime action series, created by Karan Anshuman.

Release date: 10 March 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Accidental Farmer & Co

The plot revolves around a young carefree villager, who is upset at his grandfather for not leaving behind any valuables for him. He happens to discover a magical plant that blesses him with fortunes. The news soon spreads throughout the village, causing trouble for him. The Tamil web series stars Vaibhav, Ramya Pandian, Badava Gopi, and others in lead roles. Sugan Jay directed the comedy series.

Release date: 10 March 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Happy Family Conditions Apply

The Dholakia family has four generations living under the same roof. The household navigates the eccentricities and madness of living together. The Hindi comedy series features an ensemble cast including Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia directed the series.

Release date: 10 March 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.