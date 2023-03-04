The first week of March has been going pretty well with a lot of positivity and much to look forward to as summer slowly sets in. Much has happened in the city that has left us hopeful for the future and there is still more to come. Even in the realm of entertainment, there was a lot that was released to keep us entertained and a lot that is to come to look forward to. Every OTT platform has been giving us amazing content to feed our binge appetites. Even though it is rather late in the week, these web series releasing this week of March on OTT platforms should give you enough options to stay entertained this week.

Here are 6 web series releasing this week of March on OTT that will keep your weekend binge going well past the weekend.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Set in the 25th century, the season begins with Jean-Luc Picard receiving an emergency message from Doctor Beverly Crusher. With 10 episodes set to be released, it should be interesting to watch how the season develops. The show stars Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, and Ed Speleers.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 3 March 2023

Daisy Jones and the Six

This series follows a band in LA during the 1970s, rising in the music scene and becoming one of the most famous bands there. It also explores their split at the height of their success. This series stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 3 March 2023

Coach Prime

Coach Prime is a docuseries about the head coach of the Jackson State University Tigers, Deion Sanders. The Tigers are an American football team and this series explores how Deion Sanders guided his team both on and off during a crisis in 2022.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 3 March 2023

Monique Oliver: Accessory to Evil

Michel Fourniret made his mark as the most infamous murderer in France. His reign of terror lasted from 1987, up until 2003. However, the role of his wife quickly became a topic of interest to many. It was uncertain to many if this mysterious woman was a pawn of his or if she played a more active role in Michel’s crimes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 March 2023

True Lies

An average suburban housewife uncovers something shocking about her husband. She finds out that he is not a computer consultant and is in fact an international spy. This leads to them both saving the world along with their marriage. This show stars Steve Howey, Ginger Gonzaga and several others. It is created by Matt Nix.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 March 2023

The Mandalorian Season 3

The 3rd season of this series starts off with the Armorer and a group of Mandalorians holding a ceremony to induct a young child into the tribe. This season of the show will have 8 episodes, with the last episode set to air on the 19th of April. This show stars Pedro Pascal and Katee Sackhoff in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 March 2023

