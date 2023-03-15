Vizag is set abuzz yet again with the upcoming ODI match between India and Australia on 19 March 2023. The locations for offline ticket sales saw some of the longest lines ever. The crowds waiting to get their hands on tickets even caused mild traffic hassles near the ticket counters. Being one of the 25 active international standard stadiums in India, the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is truly a gem of the City of Destiny. It has a rich history of ODI matches, with many records being made and broken on its pitch. The upcoming match might be one where we see new records being made and old ones being broken.

Here is a list of ODI centuries scored by Indian cricketers at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

MS Dhoni

The former Indian skipper absolutely decimated Pakistan’s bowling lineup with his match-winning century on 5 April 2005. He scored 148 runs from 128 balls to seal the fate of the rival team. His innings included 15 fours and 4 massive sixes which helped India score a total of 356 runs in the designated 50 overs. The opposition could not match up to the Indian side’s prowess that day and lost the match by 58 runs. Not only is this one of the most memorable ODI centuries at the cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam, but is probably the most iconic moment in the legendary ex-skipper’s career.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has the most number of centuries scored by Indian cricketers at this venue. His first century in Visakhapatnam was during the 2010 Australia tour of India, which India won by 5 wickets. The second ODI century from Kohli came during the 2011-2012 West Indies tour. Here, Virat scored 117 runs and helped India win by 5 wickets. His third century, however, did not bear the same luck for the Indian team. Despite Kohli’s impressive 157 runs off of 129 balls, the 24 October 2018 match with West Indies ended in a tie.

Shikhar Dhawan

Yes, the Gabbar of Indian cricket has had his time in the spotlight for scoring an ODI century in Vizag. Shikhar Dhawan scored 100 runs from 85 balls against Sri Lanka during the Lankans’ 2017 ODI tour of India. His century during this final match of the series helped India win the series 2-1.

Rohit Sharma

The current Indian captain is well known for his aggressive yet elegant batting style. The right-handed batsman opened along with KL Rahul and scored a smashing 159 runs from 138 balls against West Indies. The match was played on 18 December 2019, in which India emerged victorious by a huge margin of 107 runs.

KL Rahul

Opening alongside the Indian skipper on 18 December 2019, KL Rahul scored an impressive 102 from 104 balls. His performance aided India in scoring a total of 387 runs, which is the highest ODI score ever at the international cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

