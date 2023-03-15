On Tuesday, 14 March 2023, the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Ch Srikanth IPS, held a special meeting at the police conference hall. He discussed the security measures to be followed for the upcoming India vs Australia ODI match in Vizag.

In this meeting, the CP addressed the officials regarding the security measures to be taken during the match. He affirmed that a three-layered security blanket would be enforced in and around the cricket stadium. Advanced anti-sabotage teams have also been arranged in the wake of the India vs Australia ODI match in Vizag.

K9 sniffer dogs and bomb detection teams conducted extensive check-in on the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium yesterday. Commissioner Srikanth instructed the officials to make adequate parking arrangements for the public. He stated that proper adjustments should be made to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and to avoid traffic issues owing to the vast inflow of vehicles.

The GVMC will be setting up food stalls, and signage boards, and providing drinking water at various locations in the stadium for the public’s convenience. Medical teams with specialised doctors and ambulances would be arranged as well. Additionally, officials would be appointed at important points in the stadium to ensure food delivery to staff on time.

GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu affirmed that proper sanitation would be ensured on the stadium premises on the match day, 19 March 2023. The offline sale for India vs Australia match in Vizag commenced yesterday, at the cricket stadium in PM Palem, GVMC Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, and Rajiv Gandhi Krida Pranganam. Further details regarding the teams’ accommodation, day of arrival, and practice sessions are yet to be known.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.