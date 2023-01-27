With Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Sudheer Babu’s Hunt, and several other new movie releases at the theatres, the weekend looks loaded with entertainment and drama. Adding fuel to this, the OTT platforms are also gearing up to enthral us with several movies and web series releasing today. From exciting movies with interesting trailers to binge-worthy web series, the content looks action-packed.

Read on for the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, and others.

18 Pages

The story revolves around Siddhu, a software engineer, who finds a journal belonging to a girl named Nandini. As he proceeds to read through the journal, he falls in love with Nandini and decides to find her. This Telugu romantic comedy film is directed by Palnati Surya Pratap and written by Sukumar. The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Posani Krishna Murali, and others in prominent roles

OTT platform: Aha

An Action Hero

The story revolves around a famous film star, Maanav, who is loved by everyone. However, things take a quick turn when he gets involves in the murder of a man named Vicky. This Hindi action thriller film is directed by Anirudh Iyer and written by Neeraj Yadav. This movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Saturday Night

The plot revolves around a group of four friends, who reunite after a long time. The reunion leads them to discover the true meaning of friendship. The movie is described as a celebration of friendship. This Malayalam drama-comedy film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Naveen Bhaskar. The cast includes Nivin Pauly, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

You People

The story follows the life of a new couple, who find themselves battling social expectations and generational differences. The cultural clash between their two families makes an entertaining comedy. The film romantic comedy film is directed by Kenya Barris. The main cast includes Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and other notable actors. Catch this film on Netflix to the new couple deal with their differences.

OTT platform: Netflix

Lockwood & Co.

One of the most exciting web series releasing this week on OTT, Lockwood and Co is about three teens in London skilled in fighting ghosts, who band together for a paranormal investigation agency. Follow along as they attempt to uncover a diabolical conspiracy. The series stars Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati. Lockwood & Co. was directed by Joe Cornish.

OTT platform: Netflix

