Odisha, our neighbouring state is rich in culture, heritage and tourist places that are a must-visit at least once in a lifetime. Popular for its ancient temples, one can go on a spiritual tour and seek blessings for a blissful start. Bordering our state of Andhra Pradesh, every Vizagite must visit these top 5 temples in Odisha.

List of top 5 temples in Odisha every Vizagite must visit

#1 Jagannath Temple

The most famous temple in the state of Odisha, for which people from across the country come at least once in their lifetime, is the Jagannath Temple located in Puri. This lord Vishnu Temple holds great significance among the locals as it is believed that the idol here holds great powers. The Puri Jagannath temple has many interesting facts like the flag that is hoisted every day on top of the 45-storey building. It is believed that the flag flutters in the opposite direction of the wind. Another interesting fact is that the temple has no shadows seen at any time of the day.

Distance from Vizag: 450km

#2 Sun Temple

Built during the 13th century, this marvellous architecture is famous for many reasons. For example, the sundials carved on the walls of the temple tell the exact time of day and night. Designed based on Lord Surya’s chariot, this temple is a World UNESCO Heritage Site. The sun’s rays fall directly on the main sanctum sanctorum which also gives it the name Sun Temple. This one-of-a-kind temple in Odisha is located in Konark.

Distance from Vizag: 478 km

#3 Maa Tara Tarini Temple

The Maa Tara Tarini Temple is considered a Shakti Peeta and hence is one of the most visited temples in India. Located on the banks of River Rushikulya, Chaitra Mela is one of the most celebrated events inside the temple. The locals believe that the lord here fulfils every wish of his devotees. Built in the 17th century the architecture of this temple is simply mind-blowing.

Distance from Vizag: 305 km

#4 Lingaraja Temple

The largest temple in Odisha, the Lingaraja Temple is said to be built in the 8th century in the shape of the sanctuary tower. Built on the lines of Dravidian architecture, the temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. The temple’s courtyard has a thousand lingas, also known as the Sahastralingas, which is a major tourist attraction. The water in the temple’s tank is said to have healing powers, therefore attracting many with physical illnesses to the temple.

Distance from Vizag: 443 km

#5 Brahmeswara Temple

Built in the 9th century, this Lord Shiva temple was established in the Somvanshi Dynasty, making it one of the oldest temples in the state. With a rich ode to the history and mythology of this country, the Brahmeswara Temple is a must-visit. The temple’s architecture boasts many beautiful sculptures, dance halls and banquet halls with many interesting stories.

Distance from Vizag: 447 km

Let us know in the comments below which of these top 5 temples in Odisha is on your must-visit list.