Tollywood cinemas have been getting the recognition they deserve, both nationally and internationally. The Telegu Film Industry has been excelling in the art of filmmaking, mainly in genres like action, drama, romance, and horror as well. Horror is one of the most-watched genres for its suspense, dark sequences and spine-chilling music. Since digital platforms are our reliable source of entertainment, we bring to you a list best Telugu horror movies you cannot miss on OTT. When in need of some adrenaline, check out the thrilling films on this list.

Here is a list of the best Telugu horror movies on OTT.

Masooda

The story revolves around a single mother, Neelam, and her daughter. The real problem begins when an evil spirit possesses the daughter. In desperate attempts to save her daughter, Neelam seeks help from her neighbour. This supernatural horror film was directed by Sai Kiran. The main cast includes Kavya Kalyan Ram, Sangeetha, Thiruveer, and others.

OTT platform: Aha

Jessie

The plot revolves around a group of professional ghost hunters. They are on a mission to solve the mystery behind two missing sisters, Amy and Jessie. This psychological horror thriller was directed by Aswani Kumar V. The film features Ashima Narwal, Vimal Krishna, Archana Shastry, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

13B: Fear Has a New Address

Manohar and his family move into a new apartment on the 13th floor. He notices several strange things about the apartment, but the worst of it all is a TV show named Yavarum Nalam. He observes that the TV show reflects what is happening in Manohar’s own life. This horror mystery film was directed by Vikram K. Kumar. The film stars R. Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

OTT Platform: YouTube

Raksha

The story revolves around an atheist, Rajiv and his family. Rajeev is a successful businessman who has everything. However, things take a tragic turn when his daughter is possessed by an evil spirit. This 2008 horror thriller film was directed by Akella Vamsi Krishna, The film features Jagapathi Babu, Kaveri, Satya Krishnan, and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Mayuri

The plot revolves around a single mother who struggles to make a living. Things take a turn when mysterious incidents lead to the death of people she knows. This mystery horror film was directed and written by Ashwin Saravanan and stars Nayanthara, Aari Arjuna, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

Avunu The spirit of a criminal haunts and terrorizes a newlywed couple who moves into a new home. The film has a second part called Avunu 2. This horror thriller film was written and directed by Ravi Babu. The film features Shamna Kasim, Harshvardhan Rane, Ravi Babu, and others in prominent roles. OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.