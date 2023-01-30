The Western Ghats, also known as the Sahyadri Hills, is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. From abundant flora and fauna to pristine rivers, and magnificent viewpoints, the hill stations on the Western Ghats offer it all. The ideal time to stay at hill stations is 1-2 days, which makes them a perfect choice for weekend getaways. If you are a nature lover and up for a good journey, then these hill stations on are the way to go. Plan your next mini vacation with this list of the best hill stations on the Western Ghats.

Here are the best hill stations on the Western Ghats for a vacation

Mahabaleshwar Hill Station

Mahabaleshwar is known to be the best hill station in Maharashtra. It was developed by the British colonial rulers, this can be seen in the numerous mansions built in the town. The place is visited by hordes of tourists every year for its serene landscapes and lush greenery. It is also famous for strawberry and mulberry cultivations. The best time to visit this heavenly hill station is from December to February. Some famous tourist spots in the hill station are Venna Lake, Lingmala Waterfalls, Krishnabai Temple, and a few viewpoints.

Ponmudi Hill Station

Ponmudi is a hill station located 55 km from Trivandrum, Kerala. The direct translation of Ponmudi is “The Golden Peak”. It is also known as the “Kashmir of Kerala”. The hill station is a host to numerous species of birds and butterflies, which highly contributes to maintaining the biodiversity of the Western Ghats. The best time to visit this hill station is from October to March. Some must-visit destinations in the hill station are Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary, Mini Zoo, Agashtyakoodam, and Meenmutty Falls.

Matheran Hill Station

Matheran is three hours away from Mumbai and is the smallest hill station in India. It was declared an eco-sensitive region and is Asia’s only automobile-free hill station. The hill station is perfect for a getaway from the hustle-bustle of the cities. The ideal time to visit Matheran is from October to May. From trekking, toy train rides, horseback riding, and more, the place is a treat to all.

Kudremukh Hill Station

The hill station is located in Chikamagaluru District, Karnataka, and gets its name from the unique shape of its main peak. The trek to the peak is known to be one of the most beautiful treks in India. The hills are adjoined to one another and overlook the Arabian Sea. It also accommodates a national park, which is home to diverse flora and fauna. The best time to visit this place is from March to May.

Munnar Hill Station

The hill station is located in the Idukki District of Kerala. Munnar is famous among tourists for its hills, abundant with tea plantations. It also has Anamudi, the highest peak in South India. Some must-visit destinations in and near this Munnar are Eravikulam National Park, Mattupetty, Pallivasal, Chinnakanal Waterfalls, Top Station, and Tea Museum. The ideal time to visit this place is from December to February.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.