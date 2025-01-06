As the curtains closed on 2024, INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam marked a heartwarming milestone with the birth of its 1000th baby of the year. Born on December 31, 2024, this significant achievement highlights the exceptional dedication and expertise of the hospital’s Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Anaesthesiology, and Nursing teams. The Eastern Naval Command and Defense PRO Chennai confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating this feat.

This 1000th baby, born on the final day of 2024, is not just a milestone for INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam but also a symbolic farewell to Generation Alpha—a term used for children born between 2010 and 2024. With the dawn of January 1, 2025, a new generational chapter begins as babies born from this day forward are classified as Generation Beta.

Generation Beta’s First Baby

While the 1000th baby at INHS Kalyani closed the chapter as one of the last babies of Generation Alpha, India welcomed its first Generation Beta child in Mizoram. Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng was born at 12:03 am on January 1, 2025, at the Synod Hospital in Aizawl’s Durtlang. Weighing 3.12 kg at birth, Frankie is the first of a generation set to shape the future in profound ways.

Generation Beta, encompassing children born between 2025 and 2039, is projected to make up 13% to 16% of the global population. These children will grow up in a world heavily influenced by artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and rapid technological advancements, redefining how society interacts, learns, and thrives.

