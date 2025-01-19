If there’s one thing American rockstar Marilyn Manson said right, it’s this: “Music is the strongest form of magic.” That sentiment resonated deeply in Visakhapatnam on the eve of 18 January 2025, as Candlelight Concerts, a curated musical experience by Fever, made an enchanting debut in the city.

Held at Fairfield by Marriott, the event was part of a series of live classical music performances that are drawing attention for elevating the art of listening by presenting shows in intimate, candlelit settings. Having trotted the globe ans wowed audiences in cities like Singapore, Tokyo, and Barcelona, Candlelight Concerts brought a solo piano performance to Vizag for the very first time. Taking the stage was pianist and composer Likhith Dorbala.

The evening began on a high note with a rendition of the globally beloved Srivalli by Devi Sri Prasad, after which the pianist took a beat to address the audience. “I’m so blessed to be pursuing music as my career. Let’s have some fun, Vizag.” He then proceeded to charm the audience with another cherished melody, Samajavaragamana, composed by SS Thaman.

The setlist of deaely adored songs and the marvellous ambiance set the mood for the next hour: joy from recognising evergreen gems, awe at the performer’s talent on the piano, and a sense of serenity brought on by the wispy golden glow of the candles, elegantly arranged on the dias and scattered through the room.

Classic tunes including Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic Lag Ja Gale, Harris Jayaraj’s melancholic Vaseegara, the yearnful Tum Hi Ho by Arijit Singh, and more filled the air. Some listeners hummed along to their favorites, while others sat hushed and transfixed.

“It was fabulous. This is my first time in Vizag and India, and being exposed to Indian music through this show was so inspiring,” said Olga, a visitor from Russia.

Many seemed to share her excitement, especially as Likhith brought the Candlelight Concerts experience in Visakhapatnam to an end with a surprising rendition of the Academy award-winning Naatu Naatu from RRR. The crowd erupted with energy, clapping and singing along.

The evening’s repertoire, featuring songs from Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil, seemed to celebrate the sheer diversity of music in India.

After the concert, Likhith Dorbala shared his thoughts exclusively with Yo Vizag: “It’s been a wonderful performance. It felt meditative and inspiring, especially when people began to sing along.” Hailing from Hyderabad, he added with a smile that he loved Vizag for its beaches—something he doesn’t have back home—and looked forward to exploring the city during his stay.

