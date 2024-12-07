The evening of December 6, 2024, may have been just another day for some. For countless others in Vizag, however, it became a night to remember. After all, this was the evening when youngins from five to seniors in their sixties gathered under the starry sky at MGM Park, Visakhapatnam, for an enchanting live performance by Telugu music icon Sunitha Upadrasta!

A few days before her unforgettable performance, we at Yo Vizag had the privilege of sitting down with Sunitha for an exclusive chat. She welcomed us with her signature radiant smile and shared lessons from her musical journey, her thoughts on the music industry’s evolution, and what Vizag means to her. Read the interview below:

Q: What is ONE lesson your 29-year-long career has taught you?

It is not easy. Achieving success is one thing, but maintaining it is difficult. Staying relevant for nearly 30 years in the music industry has been a challenge I don’t have a clear answer for. I really don’t know why people still like me after all these years. It feels magical.

However, one skill that has anchored me through fame and challenges is detachment. Detaching from name, fame, and external expectations is essential. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary. The show must go on, no matter what. Focusing on the present moment has been her guiding principle as an artist.

Q. Art truly is a never-ending journey. At this stage in your career, what are you focusing on?

While I continue my work as a playback singer, my current focus is on creating original music and understanding my audience’s preferences.

Q: Are you facing any challenges in this transition?

Not exactly. But it does take time to understand what people want. Do they prefer original music, or are they more drawn to songs tied to big stars? That’s the tricky part. In India, our music scene is dominated by film and devotional music. Independent music is still growing, but it’s far from mainstream. While singers are getting the recognition they deserve, it will take time for independent music to reach the masses.

Q: What’s your take on emerging trends like creating songs for TikTok or Instagram?

I’m happy about it. At the end of the day, it’s about entertaining people. If music can reach audiences through TikTok or Instagram, why not?

Q: What excites you about new songs – is it the songwriting, singing style, etc?

I’m a professional singer, so I don’t pick and choose based on personal preferences. If I get a call, my job is to sing. Of course, people now send me tracks and tunes beforehand, and I feel fortunate to work with those who approach me with meaningful music and thoughtful lyrics. But for me, every song is equal—there’s no junior or senior when it comes to music directors. My role is to do justice to whatever I take on.

Q: Can you talk about your thoughts about Vizag?

It’s such a beautiful city. Whenever I’ve stayed here in the past, I would ask for a hotel room with a beach-facing view. My favourite thing to do is to sit in this room and people-watch! I would often see sights like children playing, their parents running behind them – I see lots of life and liveliness here.

Q: Speaking about Visakhapatnam earlier, you called it a “city of emotion.” What is one song, according to you, that captures the emotion of Vizag? In other words, dedicate a song to Vizag!

There’s a beautiful dialogue in the film Oohalu Gusagusalade, where the heroine asks, ‘Naaku beach chupistava?’ (Will you show me the beach?), and the hero replies, ‘Beach ki ninnu chupista.’ (I’ll show the beach to you.) Right after that, the song Em Sandeham Ledu plays. I’d dedicate that dialogue and song to Vizag—it perfectly captures the city’s charm!

Joined by Hyderabad-based Varnam The Band, the Telugu singer’s show was nothing short of magical. She had the crowd under a spell as she effortlessly belted out a range of melodies – from heartfelt tunes like Mahanati to upbeat dance numbers like Simhanati. Her connection with the audience was palpable, and by the end of her live performance, Sunitha Upadrasta had firmly cemented her place in the heart of Visakhapatnam.

