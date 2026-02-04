Vizag ward secretary bribery: Vigilance trap

The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught a Ward secretary in Gajuwaka, Vizag, red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000. This incident is significant because it highlights ongoing challenges in local governance, where corruption can undermine public trust and hinder effective administration. Addressing such issues is crucial for ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of community resources.

The police nabbed the accused, identified as Ganesh, in the act, and have arrested him. According to the reports, the complainant had built a shed on government land and paid water and house taxes in his own name. He intended to transfer the government-issued plot to his wife’s name and sought to update the records at the Nehru Nagar Ward Sachivalayam in Gajuwaka. Upon applying for the tax enrollment under his wife’s name, to match the newly issued patta, the accused, Ganesh, demanded a bribe of Rs 16,000. The complainant brought this to the notice of ACB, who caught Ganesh red-handed while accepting the bribe.

To report incidents of bribery, citizens can contact the Anti-Corruption Bureau through their dedicated helpline at 14400 or by visiting their official website. Filing a complaint can often be done anonymously, providing contact details and specifics of the case to initiate an inquiry. Empowering citizens with knowledge of how to report bribery is key to curbing corruption and enhancing the integrity of public offices.

