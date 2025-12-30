Overall crime rate in Vizag comes down in 2025: CP

Overall crime rate in Vizag has come down in the year 2025 when compared to the last year, according to the City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi.

The number of criminal cases in 17 types was less this year, the CP said while addressing the media on December 30.

The CP said the efforts of the city police yielded results in bringing down the cases overall.

As many as 5,128 cases were registered this year against 5,921 cases registered last year, he disclosed.

Giving the crime rate breakup, the CP said the total number of cases in Vizag includes 135 attempted murder cases, and 35 were related to murders. As many as 17 cases were registered concerning kidnappings, said the CP.

The city police were successful in recovering the stolen property in many cases.

It may be mentioned here that Visakhapatnam has been named one of the safest cities in the country.

