5 Places in Vizag for the crisp, golden classic Veg Dosa in Vizag!

Swiggy has released a report of India’s most ordered food in 2025. Just like last year, Biryani has retained its spot as Number One, with a whopping 93 million orders in India. When it comes to tiffins, however, Veg Dosa ranked above Idli (11 million), with over 26.2 million orders. The report described this South Indian staple as ‘crisp, golden classic‘ and we agree! A plate of this crispy, fermented rice delicacy is sure to satisfy your cravings, no matter what time of day. Here’s your complete guide to the best spots in Vizag serving delicious Veg Dosas such as Maa Chutneys, Sripatham and more!

Top places in Vizag to have the best Veg Dosa!

1. Ruchi Dosa

Ruchi Dosa is known for serving exceptionally delicious, crispy dosas paired with a generous spread of condiments. Locals especially recommend the Paneer Mysore Masala dosa, generously stuffed with paneer cooked in an aromatic spice blend.

2. House of Dosas

You can find a wide range of dosas under one roof at House of Dosas. While the crispy and golden dosa is served piping hot, patrons love their tasty chutneys, which add the right amount of tang and spice to the overall dish.

3. Udipis Upahar Vizag

Udipis Upahar is a no-frills restaurant serving regional favourites such as biryanis, curries, set meals, and tiffins. Some of their best-selling veg dosas include the Masala Dosa, Kadampodi Masala Dosa, and Ghee Karam Dosa. If you’re looking for an authentic South Indian breakfast experience that doesn’t break your wallet, this is your best bet.

4. Maa Chutneys

One of the city’s favourite breakfast spots, Maa Chutneys earned its place in the local food scene with consistent flavours, affordable prices, and prompt service. Their dosas are drenched with the right amount of ghee and are made perfectly!

5. Makkan Masala

This Pure-Veg restaurant serves impressive vegetarian dishes like pastas, thalis, pizzas, burgers, and more. You can find a wide variety of dosas like Butter Masala Dosa, Onion Dosa, Paneer Dosa, Cheese Dosa, and more.

6. Sripatham

The new kid on the block for breakfast spots in Vizag, Sripatham, serves soulful South Indian fare, from tasty uttapams and fluffy idlis to rich filter coffee and more. The dosas are served hot with flavourful chutneys that bring the dish together, and their signature filter coffee is the perfect way to end your meal.

With this guide, you’re covered for the next time you’re craving for Veg Dosa in Vizag! If you have sampled dosas from these places in Vizag, share your experience in the comments below!

