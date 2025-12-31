East Coast Railway special trains to handle holiday rush

To clear the extra rush during the Sankranti festive season, the East Coast Railway has decided to augment some trains with additional coaches.

The train No. 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Super-Fast Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one sleeper class coach from 2 to 30 January. In the return direction, the train No. 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Super-Fast Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one sleeper class coach from 3 to 31 January.

The train No. 08311 Sambalpur-Erode Special Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one sleeper class coach from 7 to 28 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 08312 Erode-Sambalpur Special Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC and one sleeper class coach from 9 to 30 January.

The train No. 18463 Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru Prasanthi Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from 1 to 15 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 18464 KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prasanthi Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from 2 to 16 January.

The train No. 22879 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from 3 to 17 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 22880 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar SF Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC coach from 4 to 18 January.

The train No. 22883 Puri-Yesvantpur Garibrath Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC economy coach from 9 to 16 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 22884 Yesvantpur-Puri Garibrath Express will be augmented with one 3rd AC economy coach from 1 to 11 January.

The train No. 08547 Visakhapatnam–Tirupati Special Express train will be augmented with one 3AC economy coach from 7 to 25 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 08548 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special Express train will be augmented with one 3AC economy coach from 8 to 26 January.

The train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam–Charlapalli Special Express train will be augmented with one 3AC economy coach from 2 to 27 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 08580 Charlapalli–Visakhapatnam Special Express train will be augmented with one 3AC economy coach from 3 to 28 January.

The train No. 08581 Visakhapatnam-SMV Bengaluru Special Express train will be augmented with one 3AC economy coach from 4 to 25 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 08582 SMV Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Special Express train will be augmented with one 3AC economy coach from 5 to 26 January.

The train No. 58506 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger will be augmented with one sleeper class coach from 1 to 31 January, and in the return direction, the train No. 58505 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will be attached with one sleeper class coach from 1 to 31 March.

People have been requested to make use of the services, according to a press note issued by K. Pavan Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

