Visakhapatnam New Year guidelines for events & safety

To ensure a safe, dignified, and seamless transition into the New Year, the Visakhapatnam City Police have established a comprehensive framework for hotels, clubs, pubs, resorts, private venues, and other event organisers hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations between December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

Venue Guidelines:

All establishments intending to conduct New Year programmes must secure prior permission from the City Police Commissioner. Surveillance in the establishments is non-negotiable. As mandated under the AP Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, CCTV cameras with recording capability should be installed at every entry and exit point, including parking areas.

Organisers should deploy adequate private security for crowd control, access regulation, and traffic coordination. Venues should have more entry and exit points. Behavioural decorum is paramount. Attire, performances, speech, and conduct must remain within acceptable social and legal boundaries. Organisers must ensure that costumes and dance performances are appropriate and free from obscenity.

Private resorts with swimming pools must ensure round-the-clock supervision. No individual under the influence of alcohol should be permitted near or inside the pool area. Sound systems must operate within permissible limits, not exceeding 45 decibels.

Banned Activities:

Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited at event venues. Overcrowding is equally unacceptable; passes or tickets must not exceed the approved capacity. Parking arrangements must be carefully planned to ensure public roads remain clear and traffic flows smoothly.

Minors are barred from events organised for couples, as well as from pubs and bars. The city follows a zero-tolerance policy on drugs. The use, sale, or circulation of narcotics or psychotropic substances will invite stringent legal consequences, including action against organisers who fail to prevent such activity. Particular vigilance is necessary in parking zones and secluded corners.

Fireworks are completely banned. Instructions issued by the Fire Services authorities must be strictly followed without exception. Organisers must also prominently display statutory warnings related to drunk driving, legal limits of alcohol consumption, penalties, and designated driver facilities at visible locations.

Guidelines About Alcohol and More:

Liquor service must strictly adhere to timings permitted by the Exercise Department. Additionally, pub and bar operators are responsible for arranging designated drivers or cab services to ensure patrons return home safely.

Surprise inspections will be conducted across hotels, resorts, homestays, clubs, beaches, and public spaces. NDPS violations are non-bailable and carry severe punishment. “No Drugs / No Smoking” signage is mandatory at all event premises. Special enforcement drives will be carried out on December 31, supported by city police and Eagle teams. Any suspicious activity can be reported through the designated helplines, with complete confidentiality assured.

If you observe any anti-social activities within the city limits, please inform the police through the CP’s WhatsApp number 7995095799 or the police helpline 112. If you suspect the presence or use of drugs anywhere in the city, dial the Eagle toll-free number 1972, or the NCB Manas Helpline 1933.

In an official press note, the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner issued a firm caution, stating that any individual or establishment found breaching the New Year’s Eve guidelines will invite stringent action under the law.

