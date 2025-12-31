Vizag New Year traffic regulations: diversions & parking

As Visakhapatnam gears up to welcome the New Year, traffic rules, regulations and public safety measures have been stepped up to ensure a peaceful and accident-free celebration. If you have plans on celebrating New Year’s Eve in Vizag, here are some traffic road closures and regulations you need to be aware of before heading out.

New Year 2026: Road Closures, Traffic Regulations in Vizag:

Vehicular and pedestrian movement on the flyover bridge from Vemana Mandiram to DLO Junction will be prohibited from 8:00 PM on December 31, 2025, to 5:00 AM on January 1, 2026. At Sampath Vinayaka Temple, vehicle pujas must be conducted without blocking the traffic. Parking is permitted only in designated single lines, and ceremonies will not be allowed directly in front of the temple.

From Park Hotel to NTR Statue, no vehicular traffic and parking will be allowed from 8:00 PM on December 31, 2025, to 5:00 AM on January 1, 2026. The central lane of the BRTS corridor will be closed across multiple stretches, including Hanumanthawaka to Adavivaram, Gosala Junction to Vepagunta, and Pendurthi to Convent Junction via NAD. Additional closures will be in effect from Maddilapalem to Rama Talkies and at the RTC Complex underpass. Emergency vehicles will use service roads.

Parking Areas For Visitors to RK Beach:

Visitors heading to RK Beach must park only at the notified locations and walk to the beachfront. Vehicles arriving from CR Reddy Junction and AIR must use the APIIC Ground. Those approaching from the Collectorate and Coastal Battery side should park at Gokul Park or Sea Pearl parking areas. Traffic from Siripuram and Park Hotel must be diverted to the Andhra University Exhibition Ground or the GVMC park near the Dutch House.

Words of Caution:

Cultural programmes must conclude strictly on time. Organisers are required to allocate designated parking areas and deploy additional personnel to prevent congestion. Police teams will be stationed at all major junctions.

Special enforcement drives using breath analysers will operate throughout the night. Drunk driving, overspeeding, and reckless behaviour will result in vehicle seizure and immediate legal action. Nuisance, public drinking, and disorderly conduct will be prosecuted under relevant laws, with evidence recorded through body-worn and video cameras.

Strict action will be taken against violations such as triple riding, underage driving, helmetless riding, wrong-side driving, stunts, mobile phone usage while driving, signal jumping, illegal parking, noise pollution, and tampering with silencers. Vehicles may be seized, and licences cancelled. Vehicle owners will be held criminally liable if automobiles are handed over to minors.

Drug consumption is a punishable offence. Cases will be registered against both offenders and the management of locations where violations occur. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious or anti-social activity through official helplines. Confidentiality of informants will be fully protected.

Beach Regulations:

Beach Road will be under heightened surveillance, including drone monitoring. Firecrackers are banned, and entering the sea at night is strictly prohibited. Any form of harassment, especially against women, will invite immediate arrest and criminal prosecution.

She-Teams have been deployed across sensitive zones, including RK Beach, Bheemili, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, and the Novotel Junction to assist women in distress. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and safeguard personal belongings.

The Visakhapatnam city police urge citizens to follow these guidelines, traffic rules, and regulations to ensure smooth and safe celebrations as we step into the new year. Together, let’s welcome the New Year with safety, order, and collective goodwill!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.