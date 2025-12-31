Kailasagiri development plans revealed by MP Sribharat

One of Vizag’s most loved tourist spots, Kailasagiri, is set to get an elaborate makeover to enhance its beauty and to enable facilities with infrastructural developments.

Vizag MP Sriharat made a promising statement stating that he and the NDA government, along with the Kailasagiri development committee, are working towards the development of Kailasagiri, with a vision that will ensure long-term sustainability and systematic growth in the next 30 years.

Further, to effectively implement this initiative, the Kailashgiri development committee (VMRDA) carried out the first review of field inspection. MP Sribharat also took part in the inspection, and the review was held with the committee.

A 55-foot-tall Trishul statue, costing Rs 1.5 crore, will be constructed, along with new roads, merging points at the hilltop, an expanded parking area with improved facilities, free shuttle buses, and increased use of battery-operated vehicles.

N Tej Bharat, VMRDA Commissioner, said that the development of facilities in Kailasgiri was in talks. These include the development of parking facilities at the foothills, arrangements for transportation of tourists to the hill top from the foothills via e-buses and eco-friendly, sustainable vehicles. The proposal also includes additional canteens, the introduction of a new toy train, and the enhancement of existing tourist attractions.

The meeting was attended by several senior VMRDA officials.

