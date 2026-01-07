Vizag–Charlapalli special train to run on Jan 18 amid festive rush

A special train will be operated between Vizag and Charlapalli to ease the post-Pongal passenger rush.

According to a press note issued by the railways, Train No.08513 Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam at 11 PM on 18 January and reach Charlapalli at 10.30 AM the next day.

In the return direction, train No. 08514 Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam Special Express will leave Charlapalli at 3.30 PM on 19 January and reach Visakhapatnam at 7 AM the next day.

The train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Samalkot, Anaparthi, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda.

The Vizag special train will have 2nd AC-01, 3AC-05, sleeper-13, general second class-02, second class- cum-luggage/divyangjan coaches – 02 in its composition.

People have been advised to make use of the special train service.

