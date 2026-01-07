Vizag zoo opens registrations for 4-day winter camp for children

8A four-day winter camp for children will be held at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag from January 8, according to zoo curator G Mangamma.

According to a press note issued by the curator, the camp is aimed at creating awareness and interest in wildlife conservation among children.

The camp will include a visit to the zoo’s veterinary hospital, exploration of animal habitats, and interaction with animal keepers. Participants in the camp will receive a certificate, an animal-themed T-shirt, a zoo passport providing 10 free entries, and educational material. Those interested in joining the camp being held at the Vizag zoo must register by paying Rs. 600.

Further details can be obtained by contacting the curator’s assistant (9491569344) or the zoo education officer (7893632900).

