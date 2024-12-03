There’s nothing like a cold beer or a woozy cocktail to help you relax after a long workday. If you’re a part of the population that finds comfort in letting a “magic drink” fix your day, here’s a list of bars in Visakhapatnam you’ll love:

1. Salsa Restobar

Salsa Restobar is a hip space where you can drink, dine, and tap your foot to a good tune. The ambience is classy and modern and comes alive under glowing LED lights at night. Judging by reviews, this is one of the few bars in the city that is well-loved for its food menu alongside the drinks.

Location: VIP Road, CBM Compound

2. Beach House Resto Bar

An authentic Andhra bar and kitchen, Beach House is a pleasant spot to unwind. With outdoor seating, friendly staff, delicious food, and a great view of the sea, the place is bound to be a satisfying experience. They have a range of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Chinese, and tandoori starters that you can munch on. Drinks-wise, there’s beer, wine, brandy, rum, and other premium liquor options.

Location: Jodugullapalem

3. Saltwater Bar & Kitchen

Saltwater Bar & Kitchen has the unique charm of being half-cafe, half-bar. With books, board games, and more, one can get boozy while enjoying an activity. It has open-air seating, which is made even more pleasant and breezy thanks to its close location to the sea. The interiors are cute and woody, and the menu has both local and international cuisine.

Location: Thimmapuram

4. The Little Tonique Bar & Kitchen

Located in Rushikonda, this restaurant and bar is a trendy beachfront spot that is well-suited for group hangouts. The club area has LED decor that makes the area pop at night, while the outdoor seating is impressive thanks to the stunning sea views. The place has live music and of course, food and drink to complement it!

Women can indulge in free cocktails from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Those interested can make a reservation by calling 9565223456.

Location: Sagar Nagar

5. Moon Bar & Kitchen

Moon Bar & Kitchen is a cosy, moody, and underrated bar in Dwarka Nagar, Vizag. Though relatively new, the space has a great ambience and a live music scene, perfect for anyone who’s truly looking for a “party vibe.” The place has gotten exceptionally good reviews for its Prawn Tempura, which you can pair with a drink from its exciting menu.

Location: VIP Road, CBM Compound

So, the next time you’re looking for an after-work fix, head over to one of these 5 bars in Visakhapatnam. Comment below and let us know your experience at these places!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.